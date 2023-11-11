'It's good to see that people care': Remembrance Day draws large, young crowd

105 years after the guns fell silent on the Western Front, Launceston residents gathered at the Cenotaph to pay their respects to those who gave their lives in service of the country.
At the stroke of the 11th hour, the crowd - which included a large number of school students and other young Tasmanians - paused to reflect on the sacrifices made in their name.
Among them were Mike Turner, who served in the First Commando Regiment, and his wife Pat.
Both wore medals in honour of their late sons Ian and Stephen, who served in the Australian Defence Force.
Mr Turner - who wore his sons' medals alongside his father's and his own - said he was touched to see so many people showing their respects.
"Both our boys went to school here," he said.
"Ian went to Saint Pat's and Stephen went to Grammar.
"They grew up with a lot of the lads from here, and there's people here that served with them. It's good to see that people care."
In particular, Mr Turner was pleased to see so many younger Tasmanians engaging with Remembrance Day, as it kept the memory of those who served alive.
"It's good to remember," he said.
"It's good to see all the school children here, because for them, it's critical that they remember as well.
"It's a way of saying thank you for those that have given everything that we can enjoy today."
Those who had "given everything" included Longford-born Keith Heritage, one of the final Australian officers to leave Anzac Cove at the end of the Gallipoli Campaign.
Special mention was also made of Alexander "Alec" Campbell, who was born in Launceston and enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force at the age of 16.
Mr Campbell died in 2002 as the last living Gallipoli veteran, and Bass MHA Simon Wood said this marked the passing of Australia's first major conflict "from living memory to history, and legend".
Launceston RSL sub branch president Graeme Barnett said keeping legends and traditions like Remembrance Day alive was among "the most important things that any country should have".
Lieutenant Colonel Barnett said turnout at the service was the largest he had seen for some time, and the fact so many young people were engaging - despite reports to the contrary - gave him hope for the future.
"If we keep this up, especially at Anzac Day and now Remembrance Day with the kids, that's the future," he said.
"That's what we've got to concentrate on. A lot of us (veterans) are not going to be around for much longer, and someone's got to take over.
"If you don't look after your history, you're not gonna be able to look after your future."
