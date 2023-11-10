Patriotism push as Anzac respect drops in younger generations

Days set aside to honour soldiers who die at war are at risk of losing public importance, a survey finds, as two Tasmanian returned soldiers speak up on what needs to change.
Remembrance Day on November 11 marks the day that First World War ended, where all Commonwealth countries take the time to pause and remember those in the armed forces who died.
But research, undertaken by a not-for-profit organisation assisting veterans, found that support for traditions such as Remembrance Day might be waning in younger populations aged 27 and up to 40.
At the same time, one in two people believe people under thirty place less importance on remembrance, while people in their sixties and seventies remain heavily involved in commemorative events.
Launceston RSL president Graeme Barnett said Remembrance day was about showing respect to all fellow Australians who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to remember that the freedoms enjoyed today occur for a reason.
Mr Barnett said less involvement from younger age groups could be explained by people leading busy lives, and that as time passed, they might re-engage down the track.
He said awareness of history helped us to prevent its repetition, and retaining historical knowledge across all generations was key to maintaining support.
He added that current international conflicts served as a good lesson.
"Since the first war we have had Second World War, numerous involvements in peacekeeping and UN activities, and many other conflicts like Afghanistan and Iraq," he said.
"If we don't remember what sacrifices are being made on our behalf, then what sort of people are we?
"If we don't learn from our history what hope have we got in our future?"
This Remembrance Day, Mr Barnett said there was a 50 per cent increase in school participation, which was cause for celebration.
"For me, that is exciting, because it means the younger people are starting to take notice," Mr Barnett said.
"We are losing a lot of our generational customs and traditions as it is. At least we have managed to maintain this one."
Devonport RSL past president Shannon Wainwright said strong involvement in anzac traditions arose from family ties with veterans, and action was needed to encourage those without such connections.
He suggested an increased focus in education, as well as campaigns run by veteran communities.
Mr Wainwright said a drop in Australian nationalism could be causing support issues.
"Numbers are dwindling in the defence force...there is low patriotism," Mr Wainwright said.
"You have to be proud of your country and we need to push that a lot more."
