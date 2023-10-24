Chloe Collins bowling over competition en route to Comm Games dream

Launceston's Chloe Collins is building a promising career in bowling as she continues her journey towards representing Australia.
Now a Trevallyn Bowls Club member, the 16-year-old first bowled at the age of nine alongside her grandfather at Bass and Flinders Bowls Club in what her mother, Emily French, described as a "bit of fun".
While the fun is still very prevalent, bowls has become more than just a pastime for the St Patrick's College student, with her selection in the state development squad the latest step towards her dream of playing for the Jackaroos at the Commonwealth Games.
"I think she just loves that while it can be a team sport, she's also got to play her best to help the team," French said.
Described as "focused and driven" on the green, Chloe has used her consistency and ability to produce end-winning bowls to become state pennant division one champion with Trevallyn.
Chloe's best result came at the nationals in WA, where she won a silver medal in singles.
She also performed well at under-18 level at the Australian Open, finishing sixth in singles, while claiming fourth in triples at the Victorian Open.
Performances like these won her selection to the Junior Golden Nugget, which is an event played by the top 20 junior boys and girls from around the country.
Winning three out of her four games, Chloe finished inside the top 10.
A junior from Trevallyn taking it to the national stage is not unheard of, with Australian representative Michael Sims a former player there, and has been a large influence in Collins' development.
She has also trained under fellow Launcestonian and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Rebecca Van Asch.
But most of all, French said Collins loves the social side of the sport.
"She's developed in so many ways and bowls has created that opportunity and the friendships she's made has been so rewarding for her," French said.
Nominations for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards are still open and can be made by scanning the QR code.
The junior sport awards acknowledge accomplishments by Northern Tasmanian players, coaches, volunteers, teams and clubs across the region.
The categories are:
