Launceston's Chanel Charles aspires to compete at the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games and continues to take steps toward that goal.
The teenager has been nominated for the female rising star (12-14 years) as part of The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
Charles has enjoyed a strong winter, claiming third place in the under-15 girls' Tasmanian All-Schools cross-country championships.
She also took second place in the under-14 girls' Northern Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools cross-country championships.
These achievements came after the South Launceston Little Athletics member's stunning track and field efforts.
Charles was nominated for the Athletics Tasmania under-16 female athlete of the year for the 2022/2023 season.
She was invited to participate in the Tasmanian Target Talent Program following her silver medal in the under-14 girls' 400m event at the 2022 Australian All-Schools Athletics Championships in Adelaide last year.
The youngster broke an 11-year-old state record on her way to the finish line.
Earlier this year, Charles won gold in the under-14 girls' 400m at the Australian Little Athletics Championships at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
She reflected on on her slick time of 57.74 seconds.
"I was a little nervous going into the race because I knew I had the fastest qualifier and that was a little bit of pressure knowing if I did my best I could come out with the win," she said.
"When I won, I was really relieved and happy to have won my first gold medal at a national competition."
Charles also claimed bronze in the under-14 girls' 200m hurdles in 29.15 seconds.
The teenager set new Little Athletics Tasmania state records in both events along with her numerous other individual state records achieved during the 2022 calendar season.
She broke the under-14 girls' 400m record for the Northern Tasmanian Athletics Centre.
The young gun was also a member of winning state relay teams who set state records at under-20 and under-16 level.
Becoming the Little Athletics Tasmania under-14 female state multi-event champion was another feather in her cap.
Charles, who is coached by Liz Gray and Fay Denholm, was also chosen to attend the Little Athletics National under-15 camp (June 2023) for promising athletes.
She was one of four Tasmanian athletes chosen to attend.
She's hopeful she will earn a spot to compete at the 2023 All-Schools Athletics National Championships in Perth, Western Australia, this year.
