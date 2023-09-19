Ellie Beeston's impressive efforts to combine playing and refereeing soccer were best demonstrated by her exhausting schedule on September 2.
Having played for her Northern Rangers junior team the night before, Beeston was in the senior women's side which came from two goals down to beat champions Burnie in a morning Northern Championship fixture at the NTCA Ground.
After the short trip along Elphin Road to Birch Avenue, the 16-year-old then refereed the Women's Super League blockbuster between Launceston United and the team that replaced them as champions, South Hobart.
Still not done, Beeston then ran the line for the NPL Tasmania under-21 and seniors matches between United and Launceston City.
The hectic five-game 24-hour schedule summed up the passion which led to Beeston getting to officiate the Matildas, take charge of the Women's Statewide Cup final and be named WSL referee of the season this year.
"It caters for what I enjoy and my personality," she said of the dual workload.
"Money was probably what I started for but now I've got into it, it's another way I can reconnect with soccer
"It is something that takes you places - like that Matildas game - and it's a great life experience."
In early July, Beeston was invited by Football Australia, as one of three emerging referees, to officiate a pre-World Cup practice match between the Matildas and Melbourne City Academy.
"It was a pretty cool experience," she recalled.
"It was just ahead of the World Cup and a few days after they named the squad so it was their first real match together.
"It was pretty weird. I don't think it fully registered until I got there and all the Matildas were warming up. As we were driving into Melbourne there were these banners featuring Matildas players and I'm thinking 'I'm literally about to ref them'."
So did she get to flag Sam Kerr offside?
"No, but I did Caitlin Foord."
The Launceston Christian School student, who turns 17 on Thursday, said she is loving the officiating which reached a peak when she took charge of this year's Statewide Cup final between Launceston United and South Hobart at KGV and was named WSL ref of the year at last week's awards.
"I was quite surprised because up in the North we only have two WSL teams so I don't get to ref WSL as much as those in Hobart," she said.
Moving out of the NTJSA next year, Beeston will continue balancing playing for Rangers' senior side with refereeing and eventually hopes to follow the boot prints of Tasmanian referee Claire Green who graduated to the A-League Women in 2021.
"When I first started, I was not expecting it to go this far but now I'm here I would love to go on and try and get to the A-League.
"When I started I was a bit worried as a young girl telling older men to settle down and be quiet but you have to show that you are in control.
"Going from playing you see a lot of yourself in the players and when I ref I often see something and think 'I did exactly that myself this morning'.
"To be honest I feel like I've got the easier end because I expect the men to have a go but they see a young girl and are actually quite respectful. But I do still get those that go on and throw their arms up a bit and you've just got to deal with that."
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.