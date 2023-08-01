"When you put her between the tape and start her off a white line, that's where she really thrives."
Adrian Adams believes there are many factors for his daughter Lacey's rise in mountain biking.
The 15-year-old has experienced a bumper 12 months after she won the under-17 enduro nationals title, before claiming round one of the UCI Enduro World Series under-17 division in Maydena and then repeated the trick in the next round in Derby, but this time in the open category.
Adrian believes the Riverside High student's relaxed nature is another key to her success.
"Not a lot bothers her which is a massive advantage when you're throwing yourself down a mountain bike course, you've got to have that screw loose and to have confidence in your ability," he said.
Growing up riding mountain bikes for most of her life, the teenager did relatively little competitively until she went shopping for a bike to race with.
A theme that would continue through her short career to date, a local bike shop gifted her one for free, on the promise that she would ride with a smile on her face.
Another factor Adrian believed aided Lacey's development was her relationship with 17-year-old brother, Kaden, who is also a strong rider.
"I've always said that 16-month age gap means that they play really well together, but they also fight really well together," he said.
With Lacey having also raced in a few stages in New South Wales, Adrian said he was aiming to "ease her in" with travel and making larger commitments to the sport as she continues to build her workload.
"The idea is that next year, she heads overseas and does a few rounds in the under-21s," he said.
"She's still very young. So the hope is that it gives her some experience riding overseas in the big league and just see how she fares.
"I guess it's more for experience really, just to dip a toe in the water and get used to the travelling and being overseas and racing."
With Switzerland and France's Alps the likely destination for next year, Adrian said the longer-term goal was to more fully commit to the UCI under-21 Enduro World Series in two years' time - when she will turn 18.
"Her dream is that she wants to ride professionally on the UCI Enduro World Series and I guess, given her personality, she doesn't just want to ride, she wants to win the whole thing," Adrian said.
