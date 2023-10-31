Multi-talented Green making waves, sprints and tries - to name a few

Oliver Green's penchant for sprinting, swimming and touch football only scratch the surface when it comes to his love of sport.
Also a handy basketball player (he played in the recent junior championships), the 12-year-old East Launceston Primary School student has put forward his name as one of the most exciting young athletes in Northern Tasmania.
Playing the role of link in touch footy, Green has all the agility, acceleration and fitness to be an effective "ankle-breaker" in his words, according to father Warrick Green, and recently enjoyed a fruitful campaign in Queensland at the national championships.
"He likes playing through the centre where he'll try to step and then once he gets a gap, he's so fast that it's hard for anyone to catch him," Warrick said.
"Ollie's extremely fit too and because it's such a high-intensity game for the two halves, usually others are fatiguing at the end of the second half, but he's still got the gas left in the tank to be able to keep pushing hard."
Not satisfied with representing Tasmania in just one sport, Oliver was in Sydney earlier this year for the primary school swimming nationals.
Quickest in breaststroke, Oliver has come a very long way in the water under the guidance of recently-nominated Tasmanian coach of the year Ketrina Clarke.
"Ketrina just put him up into a new squad level, which has a lot harder sessions, and I was thinking, 'oh my god, this is really going to test him', and the other week I was watching him and when he got out I could see all his face was red and his arms and shoulders were really red and I was expecting him to say this is too hard," Warrick said.
"And then afterwards, he came up to me and he goes, 'you know what? I really love swimming'.
"It's like the more challenging and difficult it is, the more he steps up to it."
Moving onto the athletics track, it's fair to say Oliver was very unlucky not to make it three sports where he represented Tasmania.
Missing out on selection to the state team by half a tenth of a second, with the UTAS Athletics Club member having to settle for gold in the 12 boys' 200-metre sprint at the primary schools state athletic carnival.
Firing on so many facets could bring with it concern for potential burnout, but with Ollie that simply isn't an issue, according to Warrick.
Loving the friendship aspect of sport most of all, Oliver is an effortlessly social kid with plenty of confidence in his ability and typically a smile on his face.
As for long-term goals, Warrick remembered a conversation on the couch with Oliver when they were watching TV:
"A couple of days ago we saw that they've built a new facility in Queensland for [the 2032 Olympics] and he said, 'hey look dad, look at what they're building for me'."
