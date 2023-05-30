A desire to see others succeed has seen Colin Pearson spend 38 years of his life involved behind the scenes of hockey.
His ongoing commitment at a local, state and national level saw Pearson honoured with life membership of Hockey Tasmania on Monday night.
Inducted alongside Hobart's Suzie Calvert, the Lilydale District School principal was pleased to be recognised.
"It's recognition of a lot of time and effort that's gone into a range of aspects of hockey and whilst people don't start out that way, looking for recognition, it's certainly nice to have your efforts recognised by the state association," Pearson said.
"I really enjoy seeing people being successful as a result of the work you've put in.
"Whether that's locally, on a state level or nationally, having people that you're able to assist to then take what you give them, to contribute a little bit towards their growth and their aspirations and then for them to be successful, is a really positive bit of feedback."
Hockey Tasmania chief executive Damian Smith was pleased to elevate the pair's status in the game.
"Hockey Tasmania is delighted that both Suzie Calvert and Colin Pearson have received life membership," he said.
"Their contribution to Hockey Tasmania has been immense over the years and they truly deserve this recognition."
Since joining the general committee of Launceston City Hockey Club in 1985, Pearson has held what he described as a variety of roles.
He's been involved with fixturing and umpiring Northern competitions, been an umpire manager at events ranging from local to the 2017 Oceania Cup, coached umpires, been an off-field member of under-18, under-21 and Australian Hockey League teams and held several roles on the executive committee of Launceston City.
A father-of-three, Pearson has also seen his children - Courtney, Jayden and Alissia - be involved in Australian Country representative sides and Australian indoor hockey squads as well as umpire at an international level.
Reflecting on his journey, he thanked those who have helped him along the way.
"The people at Launceston City that gave me a start, Ray Dimmack was a really good mentor through that time as a senior committee member," he said.
"People like Glenn Freeman and Andrew McDonald in terms of the coaching aspects in state sides were really supportive and good sounding boards. Mark Geeves was really helpful as under-21s manager when we started on that journey.
"Locally, Janette Nielsen's been really good in regards to the officiating space. Gai Cross, as a senior administrator for the Northern competition and then a range of people on our officiating committee statewide.
"Certainly from the indoor point of view, John Truman has been a really good sounding board in that space as well."
Pearson has received a number of acknowledgements in the past year, named the 2022 Hockey Tasmania Volunteer of the Year as well as a finalist in the Tasmanian Volunteering Awards.
