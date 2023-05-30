The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Hockey Tasmania life membership for Launceston City's Colin Pearson

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colin Pearson has been inducted to Hockey Tasmania life membership. Pictured scoring a goal in 2011.
Colin Pearson has been inducted to Hockey Tasmania life membership. Pictured scoring a goal in 2011.

A desire to see others succeed has seen Colin Pearson spend 38 years of his life involved behind the scenes of hockey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.