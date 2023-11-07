SANFL move announced for three-time North Launceston premiership star

North Launceston co-captain Ben Simpson has signed with SANFL side Norwood for 2024.
The Redlegs announced the move through social media on Tuesday, with Simpson set to join former Bombers teammates Jackson Callow, Baynen Lowe, Thomas Donnelly and Ollie Sanders.
"My partner [Hope] and I have been talking about moving to Adelaide for quite some time and as it got closer to the end of the season I hinted at it to a few mates over there," he said.
"Once I talked to them about what it's like to live over there, Jade Rawlings - the coach - gave me a call and made it sound appealing.
"We went over there for a holiday earlier in the year before we started thinking about moving and Tom Donnelly showed me around the club there and it's all very impressive.
"As it got pretty close to the end of the year, I started taking it a bit more seriously and luckily work is pretty happy for me to transfer over there and Hope has found herself a pretty good job as well."
The 22-year-old accountant leaves North Launceston as a three-time premiership player, a Jack Hill Medallist as the club's best and fairest, a Tasmanian representative and an Alastair Lynch Medal runner-up.
Having been captain for the past two seasons, Simpson said there were some tough conversations had but he was thrilled to have the full support of the club and coach Brad Cox-Goodyer.
"He seemed to have a bit of a clue that I might be thinking about going after the season finished and I was pretty keen to wait until the end of the year before I made a decision either way but he's been great," he said.
"I think the other guys that have gone over there would probably say the same, he's totally been supportive and that's probably what you tend to get at North Launnie - everyone is more than happy to see you do well and make the best decision that's right for you."
Cox-Goodyer said that while it was disappointing to lose Simpson, he understood the move, given it was more than just football.
"He's obviously come a long way this year as a captain and come runner-up in the Lynch Medal so he's had a terrific year and he's only going to keep getting better," he said.
"His move is obviously more personal than football and he's going to have a crack while he's over there so I wish him all the best and there are no hard feelings.
"While we'd still love to have him, we never want to hold anyone back from trying to achieve what they want to achieve so I wish him all the best."
Debuting for the Bombers in 2017, Simpson played in the premiership side that year as a 16-year-old and was a three-time premiership player by the time that he was 18.
His coach initially described the timing as lucky but elaborated that the midfielder had put in the work to improve his game and warrant selection.
"He got to learn off a lot of really quality players like your Tom Couchs, Taylor Whitfords, Josh Pontings and all of those players that he played with in his younger years where he emulated their work ethic and what they did," Cox-Goodyer said.
"He's still young, he's only just 22 and you can start to see him shining in what he can do now ... hopefully he can go over there and put it into a higher competition and play some good footy."
