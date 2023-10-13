For the second time in as many years, North Launceston's best and fairest award has been shared.
Co-captains Ben Simpson and Alex Lee took out the Jack Hill Medal at the Bombers' end-of-season function on Friday night, following a season which saw them reach a ninth TSL grand final in 10 years.
The award marked Lee's second-consecutive best-and-fairest, sharing last year's with Jack Avent - who won this season's Neil Maynard Trophy as the team's runner-up - while it was Simpson's first time winning the honour.
It was a season of milestones for Lee, who was named life member of both North Launceston and the TSL as he played games 150 and 200 respectively.
The 28-year-old also shone on-field, enhancing his reputation as one of the league's top rucks as he averaged 48 hit-outs per game and had 454 more than the next best.
After missing most of last year through concussion symptoms, Simpson was the Bombers' leading midfielder this season - averaging 24.7 disposals per game and amassing the third-most possessions in the league.
Both Bombers were named in the competition's team of the year and played for Tasmania in the representative encounter against Queensland in July.
Coach Brad Cox-Goodyer, who also featured in both of those sides, took out the Jack Hawksley Memorial Trophy as the leading goal-kicker and was named the Bombers' best player in finals.
He gave the coaches' award - the Kevin McLean Trophy - to Theo Ives, who improved drastically as the Bombers' second ruck, while leadership-group member Jacob Kerr was named the Best Team Man.
Fletcher Bennett and Harvey Griffiths were the most consistent and most improved respectively, with the club's rising star award - the Brad Green Trophy - going to Mitchell Nicholas.
