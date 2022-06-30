Two of the three sides battling for finals positions will face off as North Launceston host Lauderdale on Saturday.
With the Southern Bombers sitting in third and his side in fourth, North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer is aware of how important the match-up is.
"It's obviously a massive game and they're playing some great footy as well," he said.
"Some of their A-graders are really firing at the moment so we are looking forward to it on our home deck.
"We always go in confident here and we look to put in a good performance as guys have had a break and they are looking fresh."
The Northern Bombers have benefited from the break with co-captain Ben Simpson and last year's Matthew Richardson Medal winner Michael Stingel recovering from their injuries.
Simpson, who is only 20 years old, is North Launceston's co-captain and hasn't played football since a knock against Launceston on Good Friday left him with delayed concussion.
"He'll play a different sort of role than what he has been playing, he won't play on-ball, just to ease him back in because he'll be quite rusty no doubt."
"Having those guys back just strengthens us up, gets some really good ball-users and some experienced players who know how to play in the team and structure and they are quite vocal as well," Cox-Goodyer said.
"To get [Simpson and Stingel] back and our Devils as well, it makes us stronger across the board which is good."
Simpson and Stingel will join Heath Ollington, Oscar Van Dam, Ethan Hubbard and debutant Jack Nicholls as inclusions to the side, replacing Nathan Pearce (suspension), Connor Leeflang, Jacob Kerr, Charlie Skipper, Will Manshanden and Hunter Farrelly.
Despite Lauderdale sitting higher on the ladder, North Launceston have got the better of their opponents in both of their match-ups.
The first was a nail-biting two-point win on the road, while the second saw them break away from the visitors in the second half - recording a 13.13 (91) to 7.11 (53) win.
Cox-Goodyer's men have been unable to pick up a victory since then however, going down to Launceston and Clarence in heavy losses before losing with the final kick of the day against the Tigers a fortnight ago.
