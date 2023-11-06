A peek into the hustle-and-bustle of the Tasmanian Craft Fair

Thousands of people have poured into the southern hemisphere's biggest craft fair over the weekend.
The Examiner photographer Paul Scambler was at the Tasmanian Craft Fair and captured some of the moments with his camera on Sunday, November 5.
Organisers expected around 15,000 people to attend across the four days.
However, the fair's popularity even caught organisers off guard. Two more busses for transfers between venues was a late addition for the weekend after thousands of tickets had been purchased at the gates.
The next generation of craftspeople such as Blackheart Woodwork's Matthew Growcott, were on display alongside those who have been long-stays at the fair.
One of the fair's veterans was West Tamar Woodcrafts, who have been exhibiting for over 40 years.
Renowned interior designer Juliet Love, who is known for her appearances on Better Homes and Gardens, headlined the new masterclass program at the fair across the weekend.
The prestigious premiers arts prize was announced on Saturday night and was taken out by Paul Burton Wood Artist, while the best working exhibit was won by Bingo Bango.
Samantha Abbott secured the stand presentation award, while Jenna Chartrad Fine Art and Killara Distillery won the first time exhibitor and providores awards respectively.
The last chance to see all the action and delights of the Tasmanian Craft Fair is on Monday, November 6.
