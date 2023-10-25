Tasmanian Craft Fair 2023 to 'weave art with economic benefits'

Deloraine will be the "craft capital of Australia" for four days in November.
People from across the country will converge on the Meander River town in early November to see some of the high-quality work from the state's artisans at the "biggest craft fair in the Southern Hemisphere".
The 43-year-running Tasmanian Craft Fair will return on November 3 to 6 with masterclasses, workshops, food stalls, rides and more on show alongside more than 240 exhibitors and vendors.
"For four days, Deloraine becomes the craft capital of Australia," said Michael Plunkett, the Fair's director and a member of Rotary Club Deloraine, which facilitates the event and distributes its profits to community projects.
This year's significant draws include Better Homes and Gardens host Juliet Love as guest ambassador, shows like Tool School - a woodworking workshop - for kids, and carnival rides and fairy floss alongside traditional craft stalls, some of which are hand-picked by the fair as feature Tasmanian artists.
Organisers are expecting the event to welcome more than 15,000 attendees and pump somewhere near $3 million into the local economy.
"The Tasmanian Craft Fair helps to put Tasmanian small businesses on the map," The CEO of the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Michael Bailey, said.
"It's a real showcase for what makes Tasmania so special and is such a unique event for small businesses to tap into. For many, this is the biggest event of the year."
Around 15 to 20 per cent of attendees travel to Deloraine from interstate and overseas according to Visit Northern Tasmania CEO Tracey Mallett.
"The benefits spread way beyond just the hundreds of craft businesses on display," Ms Mallett said.
The Tasmanian Craft Fair runs from November 3 to 6 and is spread across eight venues and six galleries in Deloraine. Tickets and more information are available at tascraftfair.com.au
