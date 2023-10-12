The largest working craft fair in the Southern Hemisphere is around the corner, and will bring with it a Better Homes and Gardens favourite.
Renowned interior designer Juliet Love headlines the new masterclasses program at the Tasmanian Craft Fair.
She will present her masterclass and a Q and A session with interior design tips including some of her favourite items from across the fair.
Tasmanian Craft Fair director Michael Plunkett said it was fantastic to have her taking part while the fair undergoes a renewed focus on the "working" aspect.
Around 20,000 visitors are expected in Deloraine across four days in November for the fair, which will have more than 240 artisan exhibitions.
The stalls will range from usual craft to specialised areas like gardens, musical instruments and jewellery.
"There's no better way to buy a unique gift leading into Christmas or to support local than by starting a list of people you need to buy for then having them in mind as you wander across the sites," Mr Plunkett said.
Meanwhile, award-winning furniture maker Tony Mercorella will be at his fifth Tasmanian Craft Fair.
The former Premiers Art Prize winner recently set up a studio in Deloraine having made the move from Adelaide.
"I try to make pieces that are practical but also aesthetically pleasing. They need to have that wow factor," Mr Mercorella said.
The Tasmanian Craft Fair will run November 3-6.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.