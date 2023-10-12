There will be more debutants in the Greater Northern Cup on Saturday.
All the one-day action will be at the NTCA grounds with Launceston hosting Mowbray at NTCA no. 1 and South Launceston welcoming Riverside at NTCA no. 2.
The Lions, Eagles and Blues are all blooding youngsters.
The Lions, who will play their first match of the season, will debut Sam Stedman and Patrick Best.
Coach Heath Clayton described Stedman as an attacking, right-hand batter and handy medium-pace bowler who has been rewarded for his consistent pre-season.
Clayton said Best, a talented top-order batter and good fielder, had returned to the club this season.
"Both are part our next lot of young cricketers we are looking for big improvement from this season," he said.
Meanwhile, Rowan Smith has been named captain in Cam Lynch's absence (unavailable) and Jackson Miller, who had intentions of retiring from first-grade this summer, has been named.
Mowbray will be without Spencer Hayes (overseas), Ben Spinks (Raiders) and Lachlan Rowlands (unavailable) while Thomas Dwyer comes in.
Teenager Tyane Thomas, a Prospect High student, will debut as a bowler.
Jono Jones is a returning player that will open the bowling and bat at seven or eight, according to skipper Luke Scott.
Elsewhere, 16-year-old Caleb Brewer will make his debut for Riverside.
Coach Patty Mackrell said the talented, hard worker had progressed well through the grades during the past three seasons, including a strong campaign in second-grade last summer.
Mackrell said the young tall was a bowling all-rounder with a bright future.
"He can swing the ball and has some good change-up deliveries and is also a talented batsman."
Matt Owens has also been brought into the side with Aidan O'Connor and Cooper Anthes going up to the Greater Northern Raiders.
South Launceston vice-captain Josh Freestone and Jackson Young return this weekend after the bowling pair were unavailable in round one.
Captain Jeremy Jackson confirmed Clarence skipper Michael Jones would be playing with the Knights on Saturday as Clarence have a bye in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
Importantly, the wicket-keeper/batter is a South product originally and still follows the club closely.
Jones made an unbeaten 44 from 59 balls last weekend against Glenorchy.
