The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricket North teams: More teenagers to debut in round two

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 13 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Brewer, 16, will make his debut for Riverside. Picture by Riverside Cricket Club
Caleb Brewer, 16, will make his debut for Riverside. Picture by Riverside Cricket Club

There will be more debutants in the Greater Northern Cup on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.