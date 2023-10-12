South Launceston and Riverside meet in the Greater Northern Cup with both teams chasing two victories on the trot.
Their duel at NTCA no. 2 is full of intrigue given South's new-look XI while the Blues will be without two of their best from last weekend.
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell said his team would be looking to keep their momentum rolling after earning a bonus point against Westbury.
He views it as an opportunity for others to step up with Aidan O'Connor and Cooper Anthes going up to the Greater Northern Raiders.
"Matt Owens had a good year in A grade last year so he's ready to take his game (to another level)," he said.
"He was just a bit unfortunate to miss out in the first game.
"We feel we've got a couple coming in that will make us more than competitive."
Mackrell is well aware of the Knights' young talent and the threat of their experienced heads like Nathan Philip.
"He's one of the champion batsmen of the competition," he said.
"We know we've got to be on our game against them and I feel we're more than prepared for that."
Mackrell said the Blues would look to turn the strike over more often early in their innings after feeling their way into the season last weekend.
In contrast, Launceston and Mowbray will both be looking to post their first win of the season when they meet at NTCA no. 1.
The Lions start their campaign on Saturday after having the bye in round one.
Last season's two-day grand finalists will be different this summer with regulars Daniel Smith (Trevallyn), Tom Gray (year off) and Jackson Miller (retired) among the off-season outs.
With players unavailable due to holidays and other commitments, the Lions had some thinking to do at the selection table on Thursday.
New coach Heath Clayton has encouraged his troops to trust their abilities.
"You get people step up and they take an opportunity that might not have been there, so that's the excitement from our side of things," he said.
"We've got guys that maybe in the past haven't got an opportunity.
"But given the opportunity, I fully expect them to grasp it and think there'll be some exciting things happening from those guys."
Mowbray will be without their star from last weekend, Spencer Hayes (overseas), who took 4-21 in the loss to South Launceston.
Captain Luke Scott said it was a blow considering how well he bowled.
"It was mentioned by a few people around the club last Saturday night that that was probably the best he had bowled in a Mowbray shirt," he said.
"He was pretty consistent with where he bowled and challenged the batter."
Otherwise, Ben Spinks is back up to the Raiders while gun bowler James Storay is away and also nursing an Achilles injury.
Lachlan Rowlands, who debuted last week, is also unavailable.
Thomas Dwyer, who Scott said was likely to play plenty of Raiders cricket this season, comes in for the Eagles.
The skipper explained his side didn't quite nail the moments they had to take control of last Saturday's tight match.
Scott felt they fell 20-30 runs short through bad decisions and he hopes the batting group can rectify that.
Westbury have the bye and play Sheffield next weekend.
The North-West teams get started this weekend after having a bye in round one.
Wynyard hosts Devonport, Sheffield welcomes Latrobe and Ulverstone have Burnie.
