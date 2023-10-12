The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Micah Simpson re-signs with WNBL side Bendigo Spirit

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
October 13 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston's Micah Simpson will continue her involvement in the Women's National Basketball League, re-signing with the Bendigo Spirit as a development player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.