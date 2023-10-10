The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Latest polling for Voice suggests 56 per cent of Tasmanians support YES

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated October 10 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Bridget Archer federal Liberal Bass in St John Street, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Bridget Archer federal Liberal Bass in St John Street, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler.

A new Voice referendum poll has upended expectations for Tasmania, saying that the state might be the only one in the country to have a majority YES vote this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.