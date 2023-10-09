Works to improve the health of the Tamar River Estuary progressed on Monday as Taswater began construction on a major pipeline project.
The construction of a three-kilometre-long, one-metre-wide pipeline will increase the capacity to transfer sewage and stormwater, travelling 40 metres under the riverbed of the Tamar River.
Taswater general manager Tony Willmott said they were starting to "shift their perspective" to sewage.
"Launceston will see significant investment over the next 10 years as we continue to complete the TERHAP (Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan) program," Mr Willmott said.
"And then the Launceston sewer improvement program, where we'll reduce the amount of treatment plants from seven to one in the next 10 years."
The pipeline will run 40 metres under the river and connect the recently upgraded Margaret Street sewage pump station with the Ti Tree Bend sewage treatment plant at Invermay.
It is expected to significantly reduce the frequency and volume of overflow events, improving the estuary's overall health, and is projected to be completed in late 2024.
Mr Willmott said it was one of the largest projects of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.
"And a testament to the homegrown skills and knowledge we have in the construction sector," he said.
Tasmanian Labor Senator Helen Polley said it had taken too long to reach this point.
"But I'm very proud that the Albanese Labor Government has contributed $49 million towards this project," Ms Polley said.
"This project alone will be better for river users, it'll be better for ratepayers, and just as importantly, is going to be very important for our tourists because this river is the centre point of the Tamar Valley."
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said the project was a joint effort between three levels of government.
"This has been really an important collaboration that's costing the taxpayer a lot of money," Mr Ferguson said.
"$140 and a half million from each of the federal government and the Tasmanian Government, something like $11 million from the local council and further funds from TasWater itself from its own balance sheet."
Mr Ferguson said microbial activity in the water was the number one issue for river health.
"Retrofitting and remediating Launceston's sewerage system is a particularly special piece of work," he said.
