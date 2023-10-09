The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

The Department of Justice has been unable to comply with the Right to Information Act on backlog

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated October 10 2023 - 8:45am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detective Inspector Craig Fox with firearms seized in Northern Tasmania
Detective Inspector Craig Fox with firearms seized in Northern Tasmania

Lawyers for allegedly dangerous criminals cite Tasmania's chronic Supreme Court backlog and delay as a critical reason their clients should receive bail and be released from custody.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.