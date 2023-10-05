Westbury are chasing a three-peat of Cricket North premierships after defeating Launceston in last season's two-day grand final.
It was hotly-contested competition with four of the five teams in finals contention right up until March.
Will it be the same again?
Last year: Runners-up
Coach: Heath Clayton (new)
Captain: Cameron Lynch
Ins: Thomas Beaumont (returning, subject to AFL draft)
Outs: Daniel Smith (Trevallyn), Tom Gray (year off), Jackson Miller (retired)
Coach's comment: "We're realistic we're going to be a younger team than we have been in the past but I think that also brings a level of excitement to the group as well because the players really don't know any boundaries at the moment.
"There's a couple of young, exciting players that if they take the competition on, we fully expect with the group that we'll be (making) finals. But we know when you've got a younger group, sometimes you're going to be a little bit more inconsistent.
"Our aim this year is to just play consistent cricket with a view of making finals."
Players to watch: Will Bennett (who will be vice-captain), Charlie Taylor
"(Bennett) has really impressed me with his batting. He's obviously been in and around the Raiders as a spinner but his batting hasn't really been highlighted. He's one of the ones I'm expecting to step up. If he takes the competition on then we could we could do anything.
"The other is exciting, young wicket-keeper/batsman, Charlie Taylor. I'm looking forward to what he can do."
Young players to watch: Jonah Cooper, Ed Faulkner, Roy Penn
Last year: Fifth
Coach: John Hayes (new)
Captain: Luke Scott
Ins: John Hayes, Spencer Hayes (full-time after playing with Greater Northern Raiders last year), Lachlan Rowlands
Outs: None
Captain's comment: "We've got those two boys back from the Raiders which we think are going to be two key pillars for us this season. We're certainly looking to take some steps forward and move up the ladder and hopefully play finals - that's certainly the goal.
"We've got another year into some young players as well which can only mean good things. We've seen some improvement out of those guys in pre-season."
Player to watch: Spencer Hayes
"He's got the capabilities to win us a couple of games throughout the season and he's going to bat in the top order and bowl first or second change. He's going to carry a lot of importance, particularly in the one dayers in the first half of the season."
Young players to watch: Thomas Dwyer, Lachie Clark
"Those guys have stepped up and they're training with the Raiders as well. Their games have gone to another level. We're excited to see what they'll do for us but they might earn some higher honours throughout the season as well."
Last year: Fourth
Coach: Patty Mackrell
Captain: Peter New
Ins: Ben Hann (mainland)
Outs: Alex Townend (English import)
Coach's comment: "We've got some talented juniors coming through so we're looking to nurture them and get them ready for A-grade cricket. We feel like we're in very good position. We've got a good mix of older and young players coming through. We've been training really well. We've had a good group committed and everyone's ready to go. It's exciting for our club this season."
Players to watch: Kaidyn Apted, Peter New, Ben Hann
"We're expecting a big year for (Kaidyn). He's been training really well and he's a young fella that's ready to step up."
Young players to watch: Caleb Brewer, Ben Kidd
Last year: Third
Coach: Nathan Philip
Captain: Jeremy Jackson
In: Trent Smith (returning), Mitchell Cheesman (mainland), George McAdam, Jack Schaeche
Outs: Sisitha Jayasinghe, Ian Labrooy (Westbury)
Captain's comment: Jackson is excited about the mix of senior players and the promising youth coming through the Knights' ranks.
"Our first priority is getting off to a good start and getting some good cricket rolling. I'm really excited about the extended 15-17 person squad.
"Realistically, we should have pretty good depth at the club this year across both first and second grade in terms of guys that are able to come in and play roles in first-grade cricket."
Player to watch: Oliver Marshall
"He showed plenty of glimpses last year in his first real taste of first-grade cricket and he's primed and ready to have a really good year."
Young players to watch:
The Knights blooded a host of players in the past two summers and Jackson is excited about what they will produce this season.
That brigade includes the likes of Riley Donlon, James Marshall, Tom Hawkins, Oliver Knowles, Jack French and Ryan Arnott.
The skipper added uncapped players Jack Crane and Lochie Taylor were looking promising too.
Last year: Premiers
Coach: Chathura Athukorala
Captain: Daniel Murfet
Ins: Ian Labrooy, Sisitha Jayasinghe, Sukhith Caldera (South Launceston), Adam House (Hadspen), Mitch Quarrell (Diggers), Daniel Rojas (returning from retirement in Melbourne)
Outs: Nathan Parkin (overseas)
Captain's comment: "We've only really added depth to our squads across all grades in the club. So I'd like to think we should be up there again if we play good enough cricket. We'll be looking to try and be amongst finals. We'll just try and see where we're at after the first few weeks. Hopefully we can achieve some more success this year.
"We've been incredibly lucky over the last decade to have a lot of success but we're pretty eager and hungry to see if we can keep getting a little bit more while the window is still alive and well."
Player to watch: Joel Lloyd who played with Whitby Cricket Club in England this year
"His role might vary a little bit this year. He made quite a few runs over in England opening the batting as well as taking his wickets that he usually does. He's going to have a bit more of a leadership role this year as well being a vice-captain. He's going to take his cricket to another level and enhance his all-round abilities too."
Young players to watch: Joe Griffin
"Hopefully he's going to be involved a fair bit in the Raiders but he's always shown some really good signs as a young player for us. He's about ready to become a really strong first-grade cricketer, if not in the premier league."
