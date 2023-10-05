Interested parties are being encouraged to put forward their vision for the next chapter of a heritage-listed kindergarten, possibly the oldest in Australia.
The City of Launceston council, which has owned the building at 56 Frederick Street since 1885, is seeking expressions of interest for its future use and ownership.
This can include developing the property in partnership with the council, or buying or leasing the property, for residential, community or commercial purposes.
The building was originally used as a school which opened in 1836, and is listed the Tasmania Heritage Register due to its historical significance as possibly the oldest kindergarten or infant school in the state.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said the building, which was most recently used as a childcare centre, was a "unique piece" of the city's history and the council was anticipating receiving some creative proposals.
"If the walls could talk I think we'd hear some pretty interesting stories," Cr Garwood said.
"Speaking personally, I would love to see a proposal that continues to see that history of community focus carried forward and represented into the future, but the council is bringing an open mind to this process.
"We really encourage these expressions of interest to help us to find a new and vibrant use for this wonderful building."
The mayor said
The deadline for expressions of interest is November 3, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.