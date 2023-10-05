Summer has started early, with Virgin Australia's seasonal air routes from Launceston Airport opening ahead of schedule.
Gill and Archer Newby were two of the 163 passengers arriving on the first flight from Adelaide of the season.
Mrs Newby said they were down to do some sight-seeing, but also considering a move to the Launceston area.
"My husband came over about a week ago to do some down-hilling at Derby and St. Helens," she said.
"We'll be meeting up to do some travelling and some property hunting."
Launceston Airport chief executive Shane O'Hare said when Perth flights resumed on October 9, the airport would offer direct links to all five major mainland state capitals.
Mr O'Hare said the decision reflected increased demand, with 70,000 passengers forecast to pass through the airport during the school holiday period.
"We're expecting a very strong summer," he said.
"It's important to have nonstop flights where you can, because that helps build business and helps the economy grow.
"It's great for freight between cities, and it builds a strong Tasmanian economy."
Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Tracey Mallett said more flights meant more visitors of all kinds, whether they were travelling for business, recreation or family reasons.
She said it was a boon for tourism operators, who were anticipating a bumper summer.
"People are staying longer and spending more," Ms Mallett said.
"With the direct flights that means, for instance, Adelaide visitors can come for a short weekend and we'd love them to do that multiple times over summer.
"For Perth visitors, they can come for an extended period of time and obviously contribute to our economy and see all the hidden gems that northern Tasmania has to offer."
Ms Mallett said it was not just Australians travelling to the Apple Isle, and the seasonal routes opened Northern Tasmania up to the rest of the world.
"We're almost back to pre-COVID-19 international visitors," she said.
"That's a wonderful thing.
"We know with some of the direct flights from the UK to Perth, for those visitors to be able to get a direct flight to Launceston and come and see Tasmania, we think there's great potential there."
Tri-weekly direct flights to Perth run until March 29, 2024 and the Adelaide route will operate until April 6, 2024.
The airport chief executive said discussions about extending the seasonal roster year-round were ongoing.
"It's a collaborative effort with Virgin Australia, with Tourism Tasmania, Visit Northern Tasmania and also the Adelaide airport, Perth airport and the tourism authorities in those states as well," Mr O'Hare said.
"We're working very closely with them to build it up.
"I know that most people in Northern Tasmania and in Launceston would love to see those services year round."
