Four prominent businesses in Tasmania's rural North-East are up for sale.
The Ringarooma Post Office is set to continue its 70-plus year history under new owners after being listed - complete with a Honda postie bike - for $675,000.
The post office joins onto a newly-renovated four bedroom home and occupies 1342 square metres on Main Road.
David Shaw, who has run the business with his wife the past 14 years, said he was looking forward to putting his feet up.
"We're both looking at retiring - I'm getting a bit too long in the tooth to be flying around town on a postie motorbike. I'm 75 now," he said.
"It's a quiet rural town, not that far from Scottsdale and just an hour's drive to Launny.
"It's got a great view out across the swimming pool to the hills - it's got one of the best views in town I think."
Ten minutes up the road, Branxholm's former schoolhouse is also up for sale.
Casa Pinocchio - an Italian restaurant on Scott Street - is expected to fetch about $820,000.
The half-acre block takes in the main restaurant building plus a two-bed Airbnb at the rear, which could also be used as a residence.
Knight Frank Launceston are also marketing The Hub Pizza and Beer in Derby's Main Street.
Pulling regular trade from the Blue Derby mountain bike trails, the business opened in March 2017 and has become a seven-day-a-week staple.
The Hub is for sale by offer.
Meanwhile, the Scottsdale Art Gallery is also up for grabs.
The business features a gallery, cafe, bike hire, a tourist information hub, and is listed for $695,000.
The property has been in the same ownership since it opened in 2005, and also has a home with two-plus bedrooms.
