A 35-year-old woman with no licence tried to pass herself off as her sister to police, saying she was worried what her father might think.
Jessica Aitchison was slapped with a fine in the Launceston Magistrates Court on October 4 after pleading guilty to possessing cannabis, stating a false name and address, and driving without a licence.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said police received multiple reports of a silver Volkswagon Polo driving dangerously on the Midlands Highway on April 18, 2023.
Mr Fawdry said police intercepted the vehicle at 7.30pm on the Midlands Highway driving south of Oatlands.
During a search of the vehicle, police found two ziplock bags of cannabis "in plain view", as well as a plastic smoking device.
When police asked Aitchison her name, she gave the name of her younger sister, Rebecca Aitchison, falsely stating she was born on March 3, 1990.
Mr Fawdry said Aitchison admitted she gave a fake name, saying she was worried her dad would find out she was driving without a licence.
Aitchison admitted to police that the cannabis belonged to her and said she frequently used it to treat ADHD and anxiety.
Aitchison said she used it to relax and said it helped her sleep.
When police asked why she drove without a licence, Aitchison could not answer.
"I don't know why I did it, I'm f*****g stupid," she said.
Magistrate Simon Brown said although there were allegations of dangerous driving, he was only there to convict her on what she was charged with.
Mr Brown said he commended her for readily admitting her guilt and called her prior conviction history "unremarkable".
"The charge of stating a false name is concerning," Mr Brown said.
"When you state a false or fictitious name, especially the name of someone else, it runs the risk of an innocent person being lawfully detained or arrested, which is dangerous territory."
Mr Brown recorded a conviction for cannabis possession and said no sentencing would be made for that charge.
Mr Brown convicted Aitchison on all other counts and fined her $400.
