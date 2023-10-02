The Examiner
Justice studies student Lucy Rose Waud learned a hard lesson in court

October 2 2023
Car rolled when drink driver used mobile phone
A woman rolled her car several times when she used her mobile phone while driving with alcohol in her system, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

