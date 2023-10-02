Car rolled when drink driver used mobile phone

A woman rolled her car several times when she used her mobile phone while driving with alcohol in her system, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Lucy Rose Waud, 20, of Mt Direction pleaded guilty to using a handheld mobile phone, driving while exceeding the alcohol limit, driving an unregistered motor vehicle on April 24 2023.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said that at about 6pm the vehicle crossed to the incorrect side of the road, collided with an embankment and rolled several times.
"The defendant stated that she had consumed at least four drinks and was on her phone at the time of the crash," Ms Woodgate said.
A blood test returned a reading of 0.107. Waud had no prior offences.
Defence lawyer Scott Ashby said Waud was quite lucky to be there.
"Thankfully no one else was was there [on the road] at the time," he said.
He said Waud was at the Signal Station Tavern when she was pestered by a man making her feel uncomfortable and unsafe.
"The situation escalated so she decided to drive rather than wait for her boyfriend who was expected to pick her up," he said.
"She was on the phone to her boyfriend at the time of the incident."
He said the car, which was written off, belonged to her grandfather and the registration had lapsed.
The court heard that she was a student of justice studies majoring in criminology and worked as a part time barrista.
"She may learn a lot about it here today," Mr Ashby said.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said Waud could have been charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor but had already suffered significant personal consequences.
"This could have been very, very serious," she said.
She imposed the minimum six months disqualification from driving and fined her $1000.
"The consequences have been serious and I hope you learn from this and we don't see you back," Ms Cure said.
"You can breath a sigh of relief that it was not far more catastrophic."
