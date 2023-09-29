Jaluar, a 15-year-old critically endangered Sumatran tiger, died recently at Tasmania Zoo, where he had been a "beloved" resident for the past five years.
Originally born in Auckland, New Zealand, Jaluar came to Tasmania Zoo in 2018 with his sister Cinta and quickly became a staff favourite.
Tasmania Zoo owner Rochelle Penney said Jaluar will be greatly missed.
"He was a big softie," Ms Penney said.
"He was just chill about everything; he was a very relaxed tiger.
"And he loved attention. So he enjoyed it when the keepers spent time with him. That and food, he really loved his food."
Sumatran tigers have a life expectancy of 12 years in the wild.
While Jaluar was considered "elderly", Ms Penney said he had remained active and in great condition until very recently.
Just months prior to his passing, Jaluar had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone marrow cancer called myelofibrosis.
"He was being treated for the cancer, but unfortunately, it was a very aggressive cancer," she said.
"And as it progressed, we had to make the difficult decision to euthanize him humanely."
Jaluar is survived by his sister Cinta, who Ms Penney said is "the opposite of Jaluar".
"Jaluar loved his water, and on a hot day, he liked to lay in the pool or even his water bowl - which was quite funny," she said.
"Which is quite different to his sister, Cinta."
Ms Penney said the pair had been together their entire lives, except when Jaluar went to Queensland to attempt some breeding.
"She would definitely be missing him," she said.
"Sumatran tigers are solitary, but these two were never apart. And they used to be rather smoochy and cuddly together."
Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with less than 400 remaining in the wild on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.
Numbers continue to decline due to habitat loss from palm oil deforestation and poaching.
Ms Penney said zoos play a crucial role in conserving critically endangered animals, like Sumatran tigers.
"We hope that animals like Jaluar help foster a connection with people, to educate them and encourage them to make changes to reduce the threats species like Sumatran tigers face," she said.
"Many of these threats are coming from humans, so it is our duty to do better."
