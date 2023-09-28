A 40-year-old West Launceston man has fronted the Launceston Magistrates court on September 28 over a $23,000 jewellery heist.
Shane Andrew Lee pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including stealing, burglary, drug possession, possessing an implement or instrument with intent to commit a crime, and unlawful possession of property.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry told the court of multiple stealing offences between January 2023 and June 2023.
These included stealing a $799.99 Lego set from Games World Plus, $4966.57 worth of perfume from various Chemist Warehouse stores, $449.98 worth of clothing from Kathmandu Launceston, and $450 of perfume from Myer Launceston.
The court also heard how Lee stole $23,340 worth of jewellery from Launceston Precision Jewellers on June 19.
Mr Fawdry said at 3.45am, Lee smashed the glass door to gain entry to the jewellery shop and broke multiple glass display cabinets, causing about $7000 worth of damage.
Before exiting the store, Lee placed several items in a blue bag, including gold necklaces, gold and silver bracelets, pearl bracelets, and earrings.
Lee was identified by police from CCTV footage.
On June 22, police apprehended Lee and, during a search, found three vials containing liquid GHB down Lee's pants.
Police also found pieces of jewellery that were later identified as the jewellery stolen from Launceston Precision Jewellers.
During a police interview, Lee admitted he was responsible for the jewellery heist and said he used a small hammer to break the glass door and cabinets.
Lee told police he had sold some of the jewellery for about $1000 and had used the money to buy drugs.
Lee stole $30,571.51 worth of items during his six-month crime spree.
Defence lawyer Hannah Goss said Lee's substance abuse relapse was "at the heart of his offending".
Ms Goss said Lee accepted responsibility for his actions, demonstrated by his cooperative and forthcoming behaviour.
"Mr Lee did not apply for bail because he thinks he needed time to dry out, demonstrating maturity and insight into his offending," she said.
Ms Goss acknowledged Lee had a long history of offending but said there were five years where no offending took place.
"Mr Lee describes this period of his life as the happiest and calmest he has ever been," Ms Goss said.
"It also serves as a meaningful goal for Mr Lee to work towards as part of his long-term recovery plan."
Magistrate Ken Stanton said he would consider a drug treatment order and adjourned all matters for sentencing until October 21, at 2.15pm.
