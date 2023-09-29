Businesses will once again be vying for the Launceston Chamber of Commerce's Business Excellence Awards after nominations opened.
Industry leaders gathered at the award's launch at Peppers Silo on Thursday, September 28.
The chamber's chief executive Will Cassidy shared the theme for the 2024 edition was 'excellence from local to global'.
"This theme celebrates local businesses, organisations and professionals performing on all levels (from local to global)," Mr Cassidy said.
"It encourages local businesses to think about the next level for their business and beyond, and it emphasises the importance of always thinking local but potentially acting globally."
The excellence in education and training category will return for its second year, with 17 categories open for entries.
"The 2024 awards will also see the return of the popular Chamber's Choice Award, in which Launceston Chamber of Commerce members will select their favourite business from the first 20 to submit an entry," he said.
Major partner Spirit Super was one of over 100 businesses and event partners at the launch.
Spirit Super chair Maria Wilton said they were delighted to be part of the wonderful recognition for the Northern Tasmanian business community.
"These awards showcase innovation, excellence and ingenuity across a broad range of industries and connect our community - all things that align with Spirit Super, another Tasmanian success story that continues to grow across Australia," Ms Wilton said.
Details of the awards can be found at www.lcc.asn.au
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.