A pregnant 25-year-old George Town woman who stole nearly $400 worth of meat says she did it to fund her drug addiction.
Jaurna Skye Jenkins pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing and appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on September 28.
Police prosecutor Kelly Brown said on July 10, 2022, Jenkins entered Coles Kings Meadows with a man at around 6.42pm.
The pair headed to the meat section and placed meat items in a trolley before transferring the products to a backpack.
The backpack was given to another man, and the trio left the store without paying.
Ms Brown said the products stolen included legs of lamb, rump steak, and scotch fillet steaks valued at approximately $242.
On a separate occasion, on August 4, 2022, Ms Brown said Jenkins went to Coles Mowbray.
The court heard that Jenkins again headed to the meat section and placed several meat products in her handbag.
The products stolen included lamb roasts, eye fillets, and pork belly, valued at approximately $140.
Defence lawyer James Oxley said the offending occurred during a difficult period in Jenkins' life.
Mr Oxley said she had been using drugs at the time and stole the meat because all of her money went to her drug problem.
The court heard that Jenkins was also homeless when the offending occurred.
Mr Oxley said Jenkins had stopped using drugs and secured stable accommodation after she learned she was pregnant.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said Jenkins had no relevant prior history of offending and said she considered her early guilty pleas in her sentencing.
Mrs Cure asked Jenkins if she intended to stay drug-free and out of trouble.
"Are you prepared to give me that promise?" Mrs Cure said.
"You have other people to think about now."
Mrs Cure ordered Jenkins to pay a compensation order to the supermarkets for the goods stolen.
She adjourned the proceedings for two years, saying a conviction would not be recorded, provided Jenkins did not commit any further offences during that time.
