A sea of colour marched through Seaport on Tuesday as 350 students and community group members spoke out for human rights.
Seven schools helped write messages in chalk on the Royal Park levee before setting off for the annual Schools Walk for Peace and Human Rights.
Launceston College Amnesty group co-ordinator Gill Pitt said it was exciting to see the next generation wanting to make a difference.
"We think it's a wonderful unifying event bringing all sectors of the community together to stand up for human rights," Ms Pitt said.
"I'm really proud of our youth.
"They want positive change, they want climate action, they want human rights action, action on refugees,they want rights for indigenous people."
Ms Pitt said Australia was the only liberal democracy without a human rights act.
"Most people in Australia didn't know we didn't have one," she said.
"A federal human rights act is going to protect the marginalised people - it's something we can use to protect people from all marginalised sections of our population."
Part of the Tamar Valley Peace Festival, the event began with live music and a series of six young speakers.
The cavalcade walked through to Riverbend Park carrying banners and posters.
Labor MP Michelle O'Byrne said the event was evidence that young people were positively engaging with the future and the place they live.
"Loving each other and loving the planet."
"Equality for everyone and freedom for everyone."
"Peace is such a big concept - it's really hard to nail down into one definition.
"I think it's that freedom ... and the basic human rights for all people to have [access] to health and safety. It's the basic acknowledgement that we're all equal and we're all humans."
"Equality all the way round - no matter what your views on life and politics are - to be treated the same and as a human."
"The fact that we're all human - every country should get along. Get along with everybody. Combat and warfare is not what we should be doing."
"Peace to me means everyone should be treated equally no matter their race, sex, gender, or identity."
