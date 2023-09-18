Labor is set move a motion to establish a parliamentary inquiry into reproductive and maternal health care following calls from the community for a proper investigation into birth trauma in Tasmania.
It is planned that the motion for an inquiry be moved when state parliament resumes towards the end of the month.
The select committee will look into reproductive and maternal health services, birth trauma, workforce shortages, midwife professional indemnity insurance, perinatal mental health services; paediatric services for children aged less than five years old and the Child Health and Parenting Service.
The committee will examine disparities in the availability of services, staffing and outcomes between Tasmania and other Australian jurisdictions, Tasmanians living in rural and more built-up areas, and Tasmanians with a socio-economic disadvantage.
Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow said the party had been consulting with families and health care workers across the state over the past 12 months after hearing about experiences and access to maternity and child health services.
"All Tasmanian parents and their children deserve to have access to safe reproductive, maternal and paediatric health services and perinatal mental health services," she said.
"Labor will hold the Rockliff Government to account to ensure that this happens across Tasmania."
Several North-West mothers have come forward this year to tell of their negative experiences with maternity services in the region.
Australian Medical Association state vice-president Annette Barrett has previously expressed concern over the number of complaints from North-West women about birthing services.
