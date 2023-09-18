The Examiner
Call for parliamentary inquiry into Tasmanian maternity services

By Matt Maloney
Updated September 19 2023 - 9:48am, first published 5:30am
The push for an inquiry follows numerous complaints about maternity care in North-West Tasmania.
Labor is set move a motion to establish a parliamentary inquiry into reproductive and maternal health care following calls from the community for a proper investigation into birth trauma in Tasmania.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

