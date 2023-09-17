Student Peace Walk to return and defend human rights in Australia

Over 250 students will march along the Tamar River this week to show why peace and human rights matter to everyday Australians.
The annual Schools Walk for Peace and Human Rights will return this year on Tuesday, September 19, and has invited the public to join alongside Launceston's young human rights defenders and build a "better future".
Part of the Tamar Valley Peace Festival, the walk will welcome community organisations and local, state and federal politicians from across the political spectrum to take part.
The Federal Member for Bass, Bridget Archer - who will officially open the walk - will join the students alongside Senator Tammy Tyrrell, members of the Tasmanian parliament, Launceston city councillors and representatives from the Tasmanian Greens.
Year 12 student Kuba Meikle, from Launceston College, was involved in last year's Peace Walk and will emcee this year's event.
"This year it's going to be far bigger with schools, community groups, members of parliament and the public attending," Kuba said.
"I'm so excited about the theme of 'pathways to peace' and the chance to empower youth."
Students like Kuba will speak about the importance of the right to an education, the right to health care, refugee rights, indigenous rights, food security and climate justice in promoting world peace at the event.
The Peace Walk, run jointly with Launceston College's Amnesty group and Amnesty International Australia, also hopes to urge Australia - which is the only liberal democracy without a Human Rights Act - to introduce such an act.
Organisations including Yes23, Reconciliation Tasmania, Extinction Rebellion, the Tasmanian Wilderness Society, Women's Friendship Group and Connected Women will also attend to support the event.
Exeter High School grade nine student Sam Amos - who spoke at last year's event - said this year he would be speaking about the right to healthcare.
"I'm passionate about human rights and enjoyed speaking last year at the event on climate justice," Sam said.
"This year I'm going to talk about the right to health care. It's such a wonderful opportunity to unite the Launceston community through a focus on social justice and peace."
From 12.30pm onwards the students will be chalking up the levy banks with peace slogans, listening to music performed by students and taiko drummers,
The official Peace Walk begins at Royal Park waterfront at 1.30pm on Tuesday, September 19, and finishes at Riverbend Park at 2.00 pm.
