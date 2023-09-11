After a bruising week in state parliament last week, it appears Health Minister Guy Barnett had more injury inflicted upon him over the weekend.
The Launceston-based parliamentarian on Monday appeared on social media with a heavily bandaged hand and a medical patch on his head.
He told followers he had been injured during a game of squash which left him with a 11 stitches in his forehead and a broken thumb.
Mr Barnett said he had sought attention from Launceston's urgent care clinic and thanked those who had treated him.
"The care was exceptional and I thank Maggie and Libby for the fantastic job they did," he said later on.
"They were very efficient, provided excellent care and there were even a few jokes about me looking like a Viking warrior because of the cut on my forehead."
At the time of his injury, Mr Barnett, who has played squash most of his life, had just hit the winning shot in a game against his son-in-law PJ Cameron.
This is not the first time the government minister has broken a bone while maintaining his healthy and active lifestyle.
Mr Barnett broke two ribs and one toe when he fell off his bicycle four years ago.
"I managed to attend cabinet, but the pain quickly settled in after the adrenaline wore off and I spent the next week resting as I recovered," he said.
