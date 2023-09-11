The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Health Minister Guy Barnett breaks bone during squash game

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Guy Barnett at Launceston's urgent care clinic on the weekend with his broken thumb.
Health Minister Guy Barnett at Launceston's urgent care clinic on the weekend with his broken thumb.

After a bruising week in state parliament last week, it appears Health Minister Guy Barnett had more injury inflicted upon him over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.