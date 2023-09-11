The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Health

CSIRO Healthy Diet Score report says Tasmanians not eating healthy diet

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated September 12 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The CSIRO's latest Healthy Diet Score report says Tasmanians have the worst diets in the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.