The CSIRO's latest Healthy Diet Score report says Tasmanians have the worst diets in the country.
Although Tasmania is home to some of the best fresh produce in the country, the state is falling short when it comes to embracing a balanced diet.
The results revealed an average diet score of 54 out of 100, which CSIRO research scientist and co-author of the CSIRO Healthy Diet Score report Dr Gilly Hendrie said shows that Tasmanians only meet the pass mark when it comes to adopting the national dietary recommendations.
"The score is a stark reminder of the work that needs to be done to improve our eating habits and reduce the national waistline," Dr Hendrie said.
"The good news is that a healthy diet can be achieved with some simple changes.
"The things to keep in mind is reduce, increase, and add variety.
"In other words, reduce the amount of discretionary foods being consumed, increase healthy foods including fruit and dairy and alternatives, and aim for variety by eating three or more different types of vegetables with your main meal."
Dr Hendrie said when it comes to dietary performance, Tasmanians fall short when it comes to discretionary or junk foods.
"Alcohol, cakes and biscuits, chocolate and confectionery, and takeaway foods were found to be the biggest contributors," she said.
"Only four out of 10 adults reported eating three or more different vegetables at their main meal - an indicator of a healthy diet.
"Improving our collective score is important to increasing our wellbeing, tackling Australia's obesity crisis, and mitigating lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and some cancers."
