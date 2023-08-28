A Launceston family facing deportation to Vietnam is pleading with the Immigration Minister to intervene with their case and let them stay.
Mekong Vietnamese Restaurant owner Dan Thi Tran and her three children, Lam, Linh, and Dat, had been given two months to leave the country after their previous migration agent "failed to properly inform them" about their visa application process.
Since the last time the family spoke with The Examiner, the Department of Home Affairs has assessed the family's case and found their Ministerial Intervention Request meets the necessary guidelines to be referred to Immigration Minister Andrew Giles.
Mr Giles has broad powers to intervene in individual matters, as the Labor government previously did in the case of the Penuela family.
Dan Thi Tran's daughter Lam Vo said while the family's future remains unclear, they are feeling hopeful.
"It is really, really good news," Ms Vo said.
"I was a little overwhelmed when I first found out.
"Before it felt like there was no hope for our family and now there is hope."
Ms Vo said her family had been inundated with support from the community over the past few weeks.
"We are just so humbled by the support we have received," she said.
"There have been many people who have come to our restaurant to ask if we are okay and if they can do anything, it is truly heartwarming.
"We never expected any of this; we are so grateful."
An advocate for the family, Liberal MP Bridget Archer said she is hopeful the right decision will be made.
"I have made it clear to Minister Giles that I believe there is a very strong case for the family to stay," she said.
"I am incredibly pleased the Minister will shortly be considering their case.
"I thank our community for their advocacy and support of Ms Tran and her three children and I am hopeful the right decision will be made."
If you want to support Dan Thi Tran and her family, sign the petition here https://www.change.org/p/help-our-family-and-mekong-vietnamese-restaurant-stay-in-our-beloved-home-australia?redirect=false
