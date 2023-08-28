After a 12-month wait, Launceston Airport has opened the doors of its new check-in hall to airline passengers.
This concludes phase one of the 10-year, $100 million upgrade project and doubles the size of the check-in hall.
Federal member for Lyons Brian Mitchell and Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson joined representatives from the airport to cut the ribbon on the new building.
Launceston Airport chief executive officer Shane O'Hare said the opening of the $14 million hall came at a very significant time for the whole state, not just the airport.
Mr O'Hare said as well as passenger numbers hitting pre-pandemic levels, tourists to the state had spent $2.8 billion last financial year - a record amount - making the airport a key piece of infrastructure.
"Everything is with an eye to the future and a focus on improving our traveller experience," he said.
"We're the northern gateway to Tasmania, and we drive tourism and economic and business growth across across the state, and have done for nearly 100 years."
The check in desks are temporary pending the installation of 12 self check-in kiosks, which are due by the end of the year.
The Deputy Premier said the new check-in area was well-designed and gave the state government a "high level of confidence" that the money had been well-spent.
"When airports do it poorly it's a reminder about what you might see with livestock sale yards," Mr Ferguson said.
"This airport recognises that the journey doesn't start when the plane takes off, it starts when you enter through these front doors."
The Australian Government contributed $5 million to the project, and Mr Mithell said the funds were important to future-proof the airport as passenger numbers are expected to double by 2040.
"We know that passenger numbers and tourism interest in Tasmania is just going up and up and up," he said.
"People know we're on the map.
"It's projects like this which will make sure we can facilitate that growth."
