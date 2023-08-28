The Examiner
Ravenswood crash victim was likely not wearing a seat belt

By Joe Colbrook
Updated August 28 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:30pm
Police say excessive speed and the lack of a seat belt likely led to the death of a Mowbray man in a single-vehicle crash at Ravenswood.

