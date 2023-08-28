Police say excessive speed and the lack of a seat belt likely led to the death of a Mowbray man in a single-vehicle crash at Ravenswood.
Police were called to the scene of the Faraday Street crash about 3.30am on August 28, after a silver Subaru left the road and hit a power pole.
There they found the 36-year-old Mowbray man, who was pronounced dead at the scene and a 36-year-old Rocherlea woman, and police say the pair had previously been in a relationship.
Inspector Craig Fox said police believed the woman was the driver, and that the man had been "ejected" from the vehicle on impact.
Inspector Fox said although investigations were ongoing this was a "clear indication" the man had not been wearing a seat belt.
"Speed seems to be a factor and also the non-wearing of a seat belt," he said.
"Whilst it's extremely tragic that anyone has lost their life on Tasmanian roads, it is disappointing when our investigations say that, once again, this is probably a preventable death.
"No matter how far you're going, no matter what time of the day it is, if you're in a motor vehicle wear your seat belt at all times because it is your best defence in a crash."
Inspector Fox said the damage to the power pole was also consistent with a high-speed collision.
The woman had managed to leave the vehicle, and was conscious when emergency services arrived according to Inspector Fox.
The woman was taken to the Launceston General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where she had blood samples taken for alcohol and drug analysis.
Inspector Fox said this was standard procedure for any serious crash.
Charges have not been laid against the woman, however Inspector Fox said if the tests showed evidence of alcohol or drugs then she would face hefty penalties.
Inspector Fox also called for any witnesses to the crash, or anybody with footage of the silver Subaru driving through the Ravenswood area to come forward.
