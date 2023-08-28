The Examiner
Bega Cheese pays $11m for Tasfoods' Betta Milk and Meander Valley

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 28 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 12:30pm
Betta Milk's Burnie factory in new hands - TasFoods sells out to Bega Cheese. Photo by Brodie Weeding.
Tasfoods is to sell its Betta Milk and its Meander Valley Dairy brands to Bega Cheese for $11 million, the companies have confirmed.

