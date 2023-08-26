Yeah, so I was part of Launceston City Council for the best part of 20 years. I was the mayor. And I came into the council not with a career of community engagement or for politics. I was a furniture designer. I was operating in Sydney, and I happened to come back to care for my mum, who was unwell. And I randomly landed at the council. I got pissed off, and I reacted, and that's that relentless triggering to me; something feels wrong, and I respond to it. I loved every minute of the council time. Over time, I have developed confidence in what I do. I've got a contribution to make. I wanted to see if the community could support me at the state level of government. I tried, but I was unsuccessful. I ran for the upper house. And in doing that, as an independent, I recognised, having run for mayor and then for the upper house as an independent, that if I wanted to change the community, I needed to be elected to do that. So, I needed to find a home and a team.