So one of the critical areas that a Labor government would focus on during its first year is the cost of living pressures. We understand that the cost of living is a big challenge for many Tasmanians. So we've committed that within the first 100 days of government, we would change the legislation to cap power prices and reintroduce the rebate scheme for business users that would assist in tackling the cost of living challenges for businesses and households. We'll also get to work very swiftly on rolling out our repair of the health system plan and upgrading our services at regional hospitals and health facilities. Because we know that if people can access care close to where they live and sooner, not only is it better for them, it's a better spend of taxpayer money. The cost of living and health would be our key priorities coming to the government and working to deal with the housing crisis affecting many Tasmanians. We've announced some policies there already. And just this week, I spoke about how we'd be working with the business community and industries across our state to make sure we can grow a diversified economy and advanced economy for Tasmania, that those are the things that we do well to do them better. We would provide more education opportunities because some people are currently unable to progress their ambition to go to University or study and do things that will transform our community and economy. This is important not just for tomorrow but for the next 10 years.