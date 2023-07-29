The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rebecca White Q&A: Labor is in election mode and wants your vote

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated July 30 2023 - 10:05am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Examiner editor Craig Thomson with Tasmanian Labor leader Rebecca White. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston Examiner editor Craig Thomson with Tasmanian Labor leader Rebecca White. Picture by Paul Scambler

Labor's Rebecca White is doing things a little differently as Tasmania's opposition leader. Rather than follow the Liberal federal opposition template of saying no to everything Ms White and her team are releasing policy to the public in the hope it will sway voters at the next state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.