The narrative of breast cancer diagnosis is changing according to Tasmanian-born surgeon Chantel Thornton, but regional women diagnosed with the disease are still disadvantaged.
A breast cancer specialist who grew up in Launceston, Dr Thornton spoke at the Clifford Craig Foundation's annual Women's Health Brunch on Friday to inspire and inform the women of her hometown.
"The most important thing to take home from an event like this is education," Dr Thornton said.
"A diagnosis of breast cancer doesn't have to be a death sentence anymore; 92 per cent of people that present with breast cancer survive.
"And that's thanks to research and events like this."
The yearly brunch raises funds for the Foundation's breast cancer medical research program at the Launceston General Hospital.
The Clifford Craig Foundation is the health promotion charity supporting the LGH through funding for medical research, education, medical equipment and improved patient facilities.
Their breast cancer awareness event hosted more than 170 people this year for its fundraising effort at Country Club Tasmania.
In the past 30 years it has funded more than 200 medical research projects, valued at more than $7 million.
Dr Thornton was the event's guest speaker for 2023, where she told the story of how, at a young age, she decided to pursue a medical career after seeing a relative die from the disease.
"I've got a very strong family history of breast cancer, three maternal aunts, a maternal first cousin, and a maternal grandmother that all had breast cancer," she said.
"And when I was young, a very close aunt had breast cancer and I saw her dying of breast cancer and I saw her die of breast cancer.
"I didn't want anyone else to have to go through the process that she did."
Now one of Australia's leading breast cancer surgeons, Dr Thorton has established specialist breast cancer centres in Melbourne and currently leads a multidisciplinary team combating the disease at Epworth Hospital in Victoria.
And although she said access to breast cancer specialists for regional women had improved, it was still something events like the Clifford Craig brunch were integral in refining further.
"I think that [regional] people still don't know where to go or what to do," she said.
"It's funding, it's access and it's being empowered to know that you can actually get a second opinion or help.
"Breast cancer treatment is advancing and making a difference in people's lives - let's do that regionally, too."
