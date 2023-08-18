The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Breast cancer surgeon Chantel Thornton to address Clifford Craig Foundation

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated August 18 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tassie born leading breast cancer surgeon Chantel Thornton will return home to speak on trends and research surrounding breast cancer at a women's health brunch next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.