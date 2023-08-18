Tassie born leading breast cancer surgeon Chantel Thornton will return home to speak on trends and research surrounding breast cancer at a women's health brunch next week.
The fundraising event, hosted by the Clifford Craig Foundation, will help support the Foundation's medical research program at the Launceston General Hospital.
With a specialist breast cancer surgery and cosmetic centre built from the ground up in Melbourne, Dr Thornton has given much of her life to treating the disease.
"I have a very strong family history of breast cancer with my relatives in Tasmania," Dr Thornton said.
"My grandmother, my paternal grandmother and three of my maternal aunts and a maternal first cousin all had breast cancer."
When she became a surgeon, Dr Thornton said she wanted to do something that would help "maximise" her gender, and help women in a male dominated field.
"I wanted to try and improve the outcome for women presenting with breast cancer, particularly those in rural communities," she said.
Dr Thornton said she felt there were still many misconceptions around the disease.
"Some people hear the word cancer and think it's a death sentence," Dr Thornton said.
"But the majority of women that are diagnosed with breast cancer survive; it has a 92 per cent survival rate, providing they have an early diagnosis and they receive the best treatment.
"It's about educating people that cancer is much more of a chronic disease, you're still likely to live a long time."
She said even though more people died of heart disease than cancer in Australia, a cancer diagnosis was often more stressful.
"They don't get too worried when the GP says you've got hypertension, diabetes or you're overweight; that really is more of a death sentence because more Australians are dying of heart disease than they are breast cancer," she said.
In the future, she hopes breast cancer can be treated with medication alone, and that surgery only be used as a last result.
The brunch starts August 25 at 10am, with tickets available online through Clifford Craig's website.
