A Rocherlea metal recycling company has been ordered to remove a toxic byproduct known as shredder floc from a Boland street property in central Launceston.
The Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal also ordered that any future disposal of hundreds of tonnes of shredder floc at Recycal's headquarters must be disposed of the C-Cell at the Copping Refuse Disposal site south east of Hobart.
"The order sought by the Director EPA has resolved without hearing by agreement with Recycal," an EPA spokeswoman said.
Shredder floc is a by-product of processing scrap metal using a shredder to separate and sort metals from non metal material.
It can contain non-ferrous metals, plastics, foam, rubber and the chemicals cadmium, lead and polychlorinated biphenyl. It is highly flammable and emits an odour.
Recycal dumped the material at Glebe Farm in Boland street in May 2023.
The EPA had concerns that environmental harm could be caused in the event of a flood in the North Esk basin.
In a previous hearing it was suggested that it would cost $200,000 to remove seventeen piles of the material from Glebe Farm, owned by City of Launceston councillor Joe Pentridge's firm Holly Pty Ltd, and transport it to Copping.
Recycal in an appeal originally argued that the shredder floc at Glebe Farm was not causing and was not likely to cause serious or material environment harm. It said the requirement to to transport it to Copping was unreasonable, disproportionate to the risks posed and unnecessary.
The EPA and Recycal agreement came after the EPA called on Recycal to show cause why orders should not be made under the Environmental Management and Pollution Control Act.
"The only person who is not a party to the settlement who might have a material interest in the matter is the proprietor of Glebe Farm," deputy president Richard Grueber said.
"No material before me indicates that that person would be materially prejudiced by the orders."
The EPA and Recycal also have further hearings in TASCAT in November over an Environment Protection Notice issued in January in which the EPA is seeking the company reduce its stockpile of up to 80,000 tonnes of metal.
"The EPA can advise that Recycal is not operating within its permit, Recycal's activities are currently subject to an investigation and action in the Tasmanian Civil Administration Tribunal (TASCAT)," a spokesperson said last week.
The Examiner approached Recycal managing director Doug Rowe but did not receive a response.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months.
