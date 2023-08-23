The Examiner
Potential gastro outbreak at LGH, ward access restricted

Hamish Geale
Updated August 24 2023 - 8:43am, first published 8:42am
Multiple staff and patients at the Launceston General Hospital have reported "gastroenteritis-like symptoms". File picture
Multiple staff and patients at the Launceston General Hospital have reported "gastroenteritis-like symptoms". File picture

Visitor access to three wards at the Launceston General has been restricted after multiple staff and patients reported "gastroenteritis-like symptoms".

