Visitor access to three wards at the Launceston General has been restricted after multiple staff and patients reported "gastroenteritis-like symptoms".
The Department of Health issued a statement on Thursday morning saying symptoms had been reported across several wards.
Community members are urged to only visit the LGH's emergency department "if it is an emergency".
"We advise the public that Ward 3D, Ward 5D and Ward 6D will be restricted for visitors until further notice," the statement read.
"An outbreak management team is reviewing the situation, and our focus is on ensuring the safety of patients and staff."
Alternatives to attending the emergency department include Launceston after-hours GP services, Launceston Medical Centre's urgent care clinic, pharmacies, or make a free call to Healthdirect on 1800 022 222.
"In an emergency, people should always phone triple zero (000) or present to the Emergency Department," the statement read.
Several wards were closed when a gastro outbreak hit the LGH in winter 2021.
