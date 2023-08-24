The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Cheap flights from Launceston locked in as Bonza announces new route

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated August 24 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bazza, Shazza, Sheila and Malc may soon become the most popular names in Launceston after budget airline Bonza announced its planes will soon touch down at Launceston Airport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.