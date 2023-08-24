Bazza, Shazza, Sheila and Malc may soon become the most popular names in Launceston after budget airline Bonza announced its planes will soon touch down at Launceston Airport.
From November 21, no-frills flights between Launceston and the Gold Coast will take place three times per week, starting from $79 per person.
The airline's chief commercial officer Carly Povey said it was a big move for Bonza as Launceston would be the first destination not on the mainland.
Ms Povey said since the airline's January launch, 11,000 Tasmanians had downloaded the Bonza app in anticipation of future flights.
"We are today announcing our first ever destination outside of the East Coast of Australia," Ms Povey said.
"We're declaring today that Launceston will be our home in Tasmania.
"We've been looking at those purple dots on the Tasmanian map for some time ... We're really excited to be here."
Ms Povey said the "purple dots" showed there was a genuine interest in low-cost flights from Tasmania, and particularly Launceston at a time when cost of living pressures ate into travel budgets.
Launceston Airport chief executive officer Shane O'Hare said this was the first time in more than 10 years that a new airline had flown into Launceston.
Mr O'Hare said it was another in a string of firsts for the airport.
"Launceston Airport has a history of firsts, (it was) the first airport in Tasmania," Mr O'Hare said.
"It has always punched above its weight as a fantastic gateway to the state and a major driver of economic growth and also tourism and business in this state.
"I'm really delighted to be here today for another historic first announcement."
According to Tourism Tasmania, 235,000 Queenslanders visited Tasmania in the year to March 2023.
Chief executive officer Sarah Clark said more flights would mean that number would only increase and bring substantial benefits.
"The Launceston region is such an important hub to get people dispersing around Tasmania, and that's to the East Coast up to the North West," Ms Clark said.
"The announcement of this flight today is a really great one for tourism ... but also for Tasmanians."
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson welcomed the airline on behalf of the state government, and said competition in the airline space would only benefit travellers.
"I'm really delighted to be able to welcome more competition, more access and more affordability for the travelling public, for our own community, to have another way to fly," Mr Ferguson said.
Tickets for the new route went on sale on August 24.
