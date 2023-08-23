The Examiner
Lack of power preventing businesses from moving to TRANSlink Precinct

Updated August 24 2023 - 7:50am, first published 4:30am
A number of Launceston business owners have said they cannot expand their businesses due to a lack of available power at the Western Junction TRANSlink industrial precinct.

