Tasmanian educational experts believe overcrowded classrooms negatively impact learning outcomes and that extra funding in critical areas is needed to help teachers improve schooling experiences.
University of Tasmania's School of Education, in its submission to the Senate inquiry looking at the issue of increasing disruption in Australian classrooms, states that many factors are disrupting schools.
Chiefly, the submission headed by UTAS Trauma-Informed Practice Lab's Professor Karen Martin said increased funding is needed in state schools so that teachers can create positive classrooms and support every student.
"The under-resourcing and understaffing of Government funded schools in Australia is likely to be greatly influencing student outcomes and entrenching and reinforcing student inequity," it said.
"Addressing the challenge of disruption in classrooms is everyone's business and should not be shouldered singularly by teachers."
A key consideration in its submission was the student-to-teacher ratio in classrooms, which it said: "is likely to be influencing academic achievement of students".
In 2015, the Tasmanian state government said the average class size target in state schools was below 25, but the latest OECD class size average sits at 15.
In an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) ranking on class sizes, Australia had the ninth highest student numbers out of the 38 countries.
Professor Martin's submission states that this high student-to-teacher ratio impacts the ability of teachers to create positive relationships with students, which in turn, may cause disruption.
"Further, the increasing administrative burdens reported by teachers and leaders decreases time to spend providing instruction, and relationship building is a significant challenge for teachers," the submission said.
"Under-funded and under-resourcing school is a clear issue in Australia presently."
Five recommendations to improve: Consult, fund, educate, modify policy and research
The submission said that funding was needed to reduce student-to-teacher ratios, particularly in disadvantaged areas, and bring in extra support staff such as psychologists, nurses and social workers.
An additional and important consideration was increased education around the impacts of disability, neurodiversity, trauma, and other adversity on children's behaviour.
The submission recommended that school staff, tertiary education staff and policy and decision makers should be educated about these impacts and teacher and student emotional regulation.
Professor Karen Martin also wrote that understanding the reasons for any disruption increases and discovering the best learning environments requires investment.
She wrote research that explored the impact of class size and support staff was needed, as was research that explored the various factors that influence teacher wellbeing and job satisfaction.
"There is strong evidence that systemic and structural conditions impede the ability of teachers to work to optimise the culture of a classroom and to provide a supportive and appropriate learning environment for children and adolescents," Professor Martin writes.
"It is indeed these systemic and structural conditions contributing to the issues of disorderly classrooms, teacher safety, work satisfaction and workforce retention."
The inquiry looking at the issues of increasing disruption in Australian classrooms will hand down its report in November this year.
It was called to action after Australia ranked 70 out of 77 on the OECD Disciplinary Index.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.