A property seized by Australian Federal Police in 2019 is now able to be sold

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 23 2023 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
The 1400-hectare property at 1251 Musselroe Road is open for expressions of interest through Knight Frank until September 12.
A northeast Tasmanian property seized by the Australian Federal Police in 2019, which was the site of a proposed $185 million tourism development, has been put on the market.

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

