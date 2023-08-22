A northeast Tasmanian property seized by the Australian Federal Police in 2019, which was the site of a proposed $185 million tourism development, has been put on the market.
The 1400-hectare property at 1251 Musselroe Road is open for expressions of interest through Knight Frank until September 12.
Agents say:" This remarkable location presents an expansive canvas for agri-tourism and grazing ventures."
"This property boasts a sprawling 900 hectares of fertile arable land. A history of successful leasing for breeding cattle highlights the property's potential as a grazing haven.
"Diversification beckons with an existing planning permit in place for an agri-tourism marvel. Imagine crafting an 18-hole golf course that seamlessly integrates with the enchanting surroundings."
Dorset Council director of Community and Development Rohan Willis said the tourism planning approval applies to 1251 Musselroe Rd and the next-door title at 751 Musselroe Rd.
The Musselroe Rd properties were part of an estimated $17.3 million worth of property seized by the AFP as part of an investigation, Operation Gethen, into Chinese nationals allegedly laundering proceeds of crime.
"Operation Gethen followed a 2017 request from the Chinese Ministry of Public Security for AFP assistance to identify two Chinese nationals suspected of laundering the proceeds of crime in Australia," the AFP said at the time.
"Chinese authorities believe the money was raised in China through real estate and bank fraud."
The two titles at 751 and 1251 Musselroe Road were purchased in 2013 by Melbourne-based company Melbourne Resort Development (MRD).
Soon after the purchase, MRD won Dorset Council approval for the $185 million development.
In July 2022, MRD finalised a sale of 1251 Musselroe Rd to a Melbourne firm DCF Musselroe Bay Development Pty Ltd, for $5 million.
The director of DCF is 36-year-old Chinese-born businessman Zhiwei Huang.
An AFP spokesperson said: "The property owned by DCF Musselroe Bay Development Pty Ltd at 1251 Musselroe Road, Musselroe Bay, is not subject to any restraining order under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (Cth)."
"A court may make an ancillary order under s 39 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (Cth) in relation to restrained property, including, for example, to facilitate the sale of restrained property and restraint of the proceeds of sale in place of the restrained real property."
In June 2022, Melbourne Resort Development leased the 434-hectare property at 751 Musselroe Rd to Mr Huang for nine years.
In November 2022, the Dorset Council proposed that 751 Musselroe Rd be sold because $43,597 of rates were outstanding.
The council received a valuation of $1-$1.5 million for the property, but early this year, the rates bill was paid, and the council took no further action.
A date of October 2, 2023, has been set for a hearing in the County Court of Victoria of AFP v Qian and others over the legality of confiscating the properties in Melbourne and Tasmania.
