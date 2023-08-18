Launceston's renowned multi-media artist Darryl Rogers is set to transform one of the city's icons into an awe-inspiring artwork on each night of the upcoming Junction Arts Festival.
The 360-degree video work, Ha Ya, explores "ideas of awakening and renewal" through technicolour, psychedelic visuals projected onto Princes' Square's Val d'Osne Fountain.
Rogers - whose illustrious career includes crafting video artworks for Mona Foma and Midnight Oil - will debut the piece at the Festival's opening night on Wednesday, September 20.
Ha Ya is Roger's second "projection map", a three-dimensional technique using light and colours to project virtual images on irregular shapes which has been applied often on the exterior of the Sydney Opera House.
Junction Arts Festival falls on the spring equinox this year and Rogers has drawn inspiration from the theme for Ha Ya, which he said is "a celebration of the cycles that bring light from darkness, new life from decay".
"What I wanted people to experience as they move around the fountain is for it to feel like it's continually growing and continually being born and developing," Rogers said.
"And in many languages, Ha and Ya mean things like hello, welcome and life."
The work is dense with symbolism - like flowers and growing plants - but also has more conceptual and abstract levels.
"There are frequencies and vibrations and things like that; it's a response to the idea of life and vibrancy," Rogers said.
Four projectors will shoot footage onto the fountain each night, acting as a "beacon of light" for the Festival Hub at Princes' Square, which will house a number of Junction's other varied performances and artworks.
Projection mapping has come into more popular usage in the last 10 to 15 years, and Rogers - who has worked in the form for the last two - said as an artform it is incredibly immersive for the viewer.
"You cannot match how it brings you into the art," he said.
"And I think it's a medium that can be used for something far deeper than it has been, which is why I'm trying to say something and make people feel something when they see it"
Ha Ya will be on display each night at Junction Arts Festival's free-entry Festival Hub at Princes' Square from September 20 to 24.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.